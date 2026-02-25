Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) credited Lawrence O’Donnell for being “instrumental” in the congressman’s continued push to release all of the documents relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Khanna joined Wednesday’s edition of The Last Word on MS NOW to discuss reporting that the Department of Justice withheld sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump from their release of documents relating to Epstein, along with other unreleased files.

“So this is a violation of law that they’re not releasing these files,” said O’Donnell. “These files clearly involve Donald Trump. And going forward, is there anything possible to extract this information from this [Pam] Bondi Justice Department?”

Khanna told the host that he and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) were considering filing a lawsuit to get the files released. He then claimed that tens of statements from Epstein victims had been withheld from the DOJ release.

“There’s the possibility that Thomas and I are talking to in Congress to build a bipartisan coalition to say, look, it’s not just these three interviews that concern Donald Trump,” said Khanna. “There has been now reporting that ninety survivor statements have not been released just by a review of these files. And we’re not even talking about the redactions. They just have not produced these things.”

The congressman went on to laud O’Donnell for introducing him to Bradley Edwards, a lawyer representing many of Epstein’s victims. He claimed it was through Edwards that he was able to speak with survivors and create the public pressure that forced the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act last year.

“But for viewers who have been watching your show and who know that you were instrumental in all of this by introducing me to Bradley Edwards, making sure that we got the survivors,” said Khanna.

O’Donnell added that their meeting had occurred “on TV,” as the two met on The Last Word last year.

Khanna told the host that even members of O’Donnell’s own staff were unaware of the role he had in the affair.

“I was coming into the studio and someone, one of your co-anchors at MSNBC didn’t know the whole story,” said Khanna. “I said, ‘No, that’s that’s how we got all the survivors.’ That’s how we got the public pressure to get this out.”

