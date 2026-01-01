‘You’ve Been Exposed’: Podcaster Shawn Ryan and Dan Crenshaw Escalate Feud Over Alleged Threats

Podcaster Shawn Ryan slammed Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) for being a digital “bully” who is too scared to come on his program during a searing 5-minute video post on Thursday.

Ryan and the Republican congressman had already been squabbling online for the past weeks, with Ryan accusing Crenshaw of threatening him after he criticized the lawmaker.

In his New Year’s Day video, Ryan said he invited Crenshaw onto his YouTube show so they could talk man-to-man. That didn’t happen, though, because Crenshaw wanted “special concessions” and was “hiding behind the paperwork” by refusing to sign a waiver form, he said.

Ryan said that was a bogus excuse because guests like President Donald Trump and others who are “much more important than a congressman” have signed the form.

“I gave you the opportunity to be a man. You didn’t take it,” Ryan said. “I gave you the opportunity to speak to five and a half million people and prove to them that you are not insider trading. That’s a f*cking gift, I might add. A gift… and you turned it down.”

He added, “I’m not gonna interview you now, I don’t play games, I handle sh*t like a man.”

Ryan warned his subscribers that Crenshaw has a habit of sending a “nastygram” to people who criticize him online.

He then said:

From now on, if you want to scrutinize Congressman Dan, here’s what’s going to happen: you’re going to get a harshly written letter threatening to sue you if you don’t take the content down and make a public apology. And then that’s it, because Dan doesn’t have the courage to actually do anything else. So don’t worry. You’ve been exposed, Dan. Bye.

Crenshaw responded to his fellow ex-Navy SEAL about two hours later.

“Had a feeling you’d back out. My attorney agreed to all your terms on MONDAY. No response from your people,” Crenshaw started his X post off by saying.

He then said Ryan “never sent” him anything to sign, so his video complaint made no sense.

“My flight leaves to Nashville from Virginia Beach at 6:15 pm. We had this settled and you know it,” Crenshaw continued, “I have all the email evidence. (By the way the only waiver we redlined was riding around in ATVs for the simple reason that we have no plans to go on ATVs….They complained about it and so we just said ok fine we are good with your terms. That was MONDAY).”

For now, it looks like Crenshaw will not be kicking 2026 off with an interview on Ryan’s show.