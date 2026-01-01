Scott Adams Reveals Bleak Health Update: ‘The Odds of Me Recovering Are Essentially Zero’

Dilbert creator and political commentator Scott Adams shared a bleak health update with his fans on New Year’s Day, saying he received nothing but “bad news” during his latest visit to his radiologist.

“The odds of me recovering are essentially zero,” Adams said on his Rumble program.”I’ll give you an update if that changes, but it won’t.”

Adams has metastasized prostate cancer and has been sharing frequent updates with his fans. He said on Thursday he has no feeling in his legs and he is dealing with “ongoing heart failure.”

The cartoonist pleaded for President Donald Trump to “save” his life in November by helping him get a cancer medicine he desperately needed. Trump responded immediately and Adams received the treatment, but Adams said in December the cancer treatment had hit a roadblock.

Despite the heavy nature of his health updates, Adams has kept a fairly sanguine demeanor in his videos, and Thursday’s update was no different.

“I’ll just act like nothing’s happening,” Adams said. “I’ll just pretend I have no problems, which is easier than you think.”

Adams said he will continue to work on Dilbert and his other projects. He said he will lean on painkillers and “massive amounts” of weed to help him remain productive; Adams joked marijuana helps him get into “The Stupor Zone,” where it is easier to work.

He also took a moment to ask his viewers if anyone had a health update on Victor Davis Hanson. The fellow right-leaning commentator announced he was getting surgery last week for a “serious” medical problem. Adams said he hoped Hanson was feeling better than he was.

Beyond Dilbert, Adams was one of the first political commentators to back Trump during his 2016 presidential run. He has remained a loyal MAGA supporter since then, calling him the “best president ever” in November.

Adams warned his fans on Thursday that they should prepare themselves for January being a month “of transition, one way or another” for him. He also thanked them for their concern as he battles cancer.

Watch his update via the X post above.