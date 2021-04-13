A Poll Ranking All 50 States Sparks Fierce Twitter Debate

comScore Poll Ranking All 50 States Sparks Twitter Debate

By Josh FeldmanApr 13th, 2021, 8:10 pm

A new poll ranking every U.S. state and Washington D.C. came out on Tuesday, and naturally a lot of people had thoughts.

The YouGov survey puts Hawaii at the top with 69 percent and D.C. dead last at #51 with only 35 percent. Of the 50 states, Alabama comes dead last with 38 percent.

The top five states also include Colorado, Virginia, Nevada, and North Carolina, followed by Florida.

One of the most contentious rankings in the poll is the very low placement of New Jersey at #48 (in the interest of disclosure, this editor is from New Jersey and would also like to question its ranking). Even the state’s official Twitter account had to push back a bit:

And the rest of the list sparked some fierce debate too:

But whatever your feelings about the individual rankings, I think we can all agree: America. The states. America.

