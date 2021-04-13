Fox’s Special Report Makes Special Appearance Among Most-Watched Shows in Monday Ratings

Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier was one of the top five most-watched cable news shows Monday, making a rare appearance at the top of the ratings charts. While the network’s flagship evening news show regularly wins its 6 p.m. timeslot in total viewers, most of the top five spots are usually taken by Bret Baier’s prime time colleagues and opinion shows.

Indeed, Tucker Carlson – defiant and backed by top network brass despite calls for his removal – had the most-watched show of the day, with 3.11 million total viewers, and 563,000 in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54, according to Nielsen data. The Five was second, with 2.78 million total viewers, and 502,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC was a close third in total viewers, with 2.77 million, and fourth in the demo, with 469,000. Hannity was fourth in total viewers, with 2.68 million, and third in the demo, with 501,000.

Special Report rounded out the top five in total viewers, with 2.09 million, and 385,000 in the demo. The first hour of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon at 10 p.m. was fifth in the demo, with 455,000.

Fox News averaged the most viewers in total day, with 1.57 million total viewers, and 289,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.34 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 196,000. CNN was third in the total viewers, with 1.02 million, and second in the demo, with 275,000.

Fox also won in prime time, with 2.59 million total viewers, and 486,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 2.08 million, and third in the demo, with 323,000. CNN averaged the fewest total viewers in prime time, with 1.36 million, and was second in the demo, with 414,000.

Fox’s new foray into late-night comedy is an overall ratings success for the network so far. In its first week, Gutfeld! averaged 1.57 million total viewers in the 11 p.m. timeslot, and 307,000 in the demo, topping NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (1.38 million total viewers) and nearly tying ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live (1.58 million total viewers), according to Nielsen data (although it must be noted that all three late-night broadcast shows start at 11:35 p.m.). Gutfeld! also outpaced its timeslot competitors on CNN and MSNBC in its debut week.

On Monday, Greg Gutfeld won the 11 p.m. timeslot in total viewers, with 1.48 million, but was second in the demo, with 329,000. MSNBC’s 11th Hour with Brian Williams had 1.41 million total viewers, and 232,000 in the demo, while the second hour of CNN Tonight had 941,000 total viewers, and won the demo with 337,000.

Fox and Friends reclaimed the top spot in the early morning, with 1.21 million total viewers, and 224,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.17 million total viewers, and 196,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 506,000 total viewers, and 113,000 in the demo.

