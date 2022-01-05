Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) spoke to reporters about how he strategized his way through the ordeal of being stuck with his fellow motorists on Interstate 95.

Kaine was among the hundreds of motorists stranded on the freezing interstate this week when snow and ice caused an impassible traffic bottleneck almost 50 miles long. The senator tweeted regular updates of the situation, and he wound up arriving at the Capitol after 27 hours in his car.

Ok after 27 hours on the road from Richmond to DC, very happy to be back in the Capitol and working on voting rights legislation this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/6XE45ZQUvq — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022

In an interview with the Washington Post, Kaine said that aside from dealing with hunger, the hardest part was rationing fuel to keep his car running long enough to keep the heat on until he could get some sleep.

“I would nap for 15 or 20 minutes — usually I’d wake up because I got too cold,” Kaine said. Later on, The Hill obtained footage of Kaine speaking to journalists, saying the experience “was kind of a survival challenge.”

You’re trying not to run out of gas…With a limited amount of gas, how do you keep yourself warm? You have to figure out the strategy, and it’s like, turn on the heater full blast, heat the car up, turn it off, and then try to catch some sleep.

