Kamala Harris Roasted on Twitter for Saying ‘America Is Moving Again’ During Highway Gridlock: ‘I-95 Said What?’

By Kipp JonesJan 4th, 2022, 10:55 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - MAY 28: U.S. Vice President Kamla Harris puts on a U.S. Navy jacket given to her by the class of 2021 as she delivers remarks at the U.S. Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony at the Naval Academy on May 28, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland. The graduating class of 1,084 will be commissioned as ensigns in the Navy or second lieutenants in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris was roundly mocked by conservatives online Tuesday after she tweeted the country was “moving again” as thousands of commuters were trapped on a snowy, frigid Virginia highway.

What was projected to be a minor snow storm gave some Virginians a foot of snow instead. A portion of Interstate 95, which is often used to get from Richmond to Washington, D.C., was at an impasse beginning Monday.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) reported he was among those who sat in the cold waiting to be rescued.

The gridlock broke Tuesday afternoon, but not before Harris touted the Biden administration’s recently passed infrastructure package.

“Because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, America is moving again,” the vice president tweeted. “That’s what infrastructure is all about: getting people moving.”

The tweet proved ill-time for Harris, as scores of Twitter users, mostly on the right, reminded her that thousands of Americans were quite literally stuck.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro responded, “Could you possibly be any more incompetent? It’s truly astonishing.”

Kassy Dillon, a conservative activist, commented, “What a poorly timed tweet.”

Harris was summarily roasted by untold conservatives, many of them lawmakers, who used her poorly-time social media post as evidence she is politically inept.

Even Aaron Rupar, formerly of Vox, chimed in.

