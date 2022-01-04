Kamala Harris Roasted on Twitter for Saying ‘America Is Moving Again’ During Highway Gridlock: ‘I-95 Said What?’
Vice President Kamala Harris was roundly mocked by conservatives online Tuesday after she tweeted the country was “moving again” as thousands of commuters were trapped on a snowy, frigid Virginia highway.
What was projected to be a minor snow storm gave some Virginians a foot of snow instead. A portion of Interstate 95, which is often used to get from Richmond to Washington, D.C., was at an impasse beginning Monday.
An aerial view of the drivers who have been stuck on I-95 in Virginia since Monday afternoon, with complaints of little food and water pic.twitter.com/ROHh3oY73o
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 4, 2022
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) reported he was among those who sat in the cold waiting to be rescued.
I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Sz1b1hZJZ5
— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022
The gridlock broke Tuesday afternoon, but not before Harris touted the Biden administration’s recently passed infrastructure package.
“Because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, America is moving again,” the vice president tweeted. “That’s what infrastructure is all about: getting people moving.”
The tweet proved ill-time for Harris, as scores of Twitter users, mostly on the right, reminded her that thousands of Americans were quite literally stuck.
Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro responded, “Could you possibly be any more incompetent? It’s truly astonishing.”
Could you possibly be any more incompetent? It’s truly astonishing. https://t.co/JILXYWzZvG pic.twitter.com/KmGNOfl9tv
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 5, 2022
Kassy Dillon, a conservative activist, commented, “What a poorly timed tweet.”
What a poorly timed tweet https://t.co/DWxwVNAvku pic.twitter.com/R2NcUgUQsL
— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 5, 2022
Harris was summarily roasted by untold conservatives, many of them lawmakers, who used her poorly-time social media post as evidence she is politically inept.
I95 in Virginia, for example. https://t.co/Xk67Lc1YEE
— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 4, 2022
I take it you’re not anywhere near I-95?https://t.co/1AoOSOX8ts
— Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) January 4, 2022
Meanwhile, in Virginia… https://t.co/6sTt1HJs1x pic.twitter.com/OVApzjn11c
— Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) January 4, 2022
I-95 said what?
— Kambree (@KamVTV) January 4, 2022
Ummmmm, have you seen I-95 just outside DC?? https://t.co/fegaIh5PKi
— Ned Ryun (@nedryun) January 4, 2022
There’s that impeccable political acumen and timing, from the candidate who dropped out before Iowa, we’ve all come to love and know. https://t.co/8QxQmCI8np
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2022
Kamala Harris really can’t get anything right. https://t.co/P1CJiqAXCv
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 4, 2022
Not a yard of new track has been laid, not an inch of new road paved, and drivers were stuck on the highway in Virginia overnight. But… “America is moving!” Thanks to Infrastructure™! https://t.co/qXvjjOBvc9
— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 4, 2022
Even Aaron Rupar, formerly of Vox, chimed in.
Might’ve saved this one for another day https://t.co/F5l17LmdM4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 4, 2022
