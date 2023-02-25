ABC Anchor David Muir Flat-Out Asks Biden ‘Are You Running?’ — And Will Age Factor In Decision?

ABC News anchor David Muir flat-out asked President Joe Biden “Are you running?” — and whether age will factor in his decision.

On Friday night’s edition of ABC World News Tonight, Muir aired portions of an interview he conducted with Biden at the White House earlier Friday.

Muir became the eleventy-billionth person to ask the president if he’s running for reelection, and also asked if age will be a factor in the decision. The suspense is slowly being chipped away:

DAVID MUIR: Let me ask you the question everyone is asking. Are you running? PRESIDENT BIDEN: Well, apparently, someone interviewed my wife today, I heard. DAVID MUIR: I heard that, too, just before I came in. PRESIDENT BIDEN: I got to call her and find out. No, all kidding aside, my intention is from it has been from the beginning to run. But there’s too many other things I have to finish in the near term before I start a campaign. DAVID MUIR: Well, let me ask you, you brought up your wife, the first lady, Jill Biden, obviously traveling in Kenya. She was asked just today is all that’s left at this point, simply setting a time and a place for the announcement. And she said “pretty much.” Do you agree with your wife’s assessment? PRESIDENT BIDEN: (Laughs) As my mother would say “God love her.” Yeah. Look, I meant what I said. I’ve got other things to finish before I get into a full blown campaign. DAVID MUIR: Let me ask you about a conversation that people are having at home. Both your supporters and your critics, they know that if you’re reelected, you would be 82 when you’re sworn in and you would be 86 at the end of your term. Is your age part of your own calculation into whether to run again? PRESIDENT BIDEN: No, but it’s a legitimate for people to raise issues about my age. It’s totally legitimate to do that. And the only thing I can say is, watch me.

Watch above via ABC World News Tonight.

