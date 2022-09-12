Abrams Media Launches New ‘Raiders’ Websites Covering Tequila, Rum and Gin

Abrams Media, the parent company of Mediaite and Law&Crime, announced the launch of three new websites to join Whiskey Raiders, which launched in 2020 to cover the whiskey industry. The new websites will expand coverage to tequila, rum and gin.

The three websites – Tequila Raiders, Rum Raiders and Gin Raiders – launched on Monday and joined the “Raiders” brand that already included Whiskey Raiders.

Altogether, the sites make up “the largest database of aggregated liquor reviews and content in the ever expanding fine liquor space,” Abrams Media said in a press release.

“Similar to Whiskey Raiders, the new Raiders sites will aggregate individualized reviews from respected niche outlets across the internet and use a proprietary algorithm to assign one average score for each bottle,” the press release stated. “In addition to reviews, the sites will also provide news and lifestyle coverage on tequila, rum and gin.”

Dan Abrams, the founder of Abrams Media, touted the success of Whiskey Raiders in his own statement.

“We always knew that we wanted to expand to other liquor verticals. After seeing the success of Whiskey Raiders, tequila, rum and gin seemed like the obvious next step,” Abrams said. “The collection of Raiders sites will now serve as the go-to database for anyone looking to assess the quality of a particular drink while also encouraging and directing users to the full reviews for more in-depth analysis.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com