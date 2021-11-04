ACLU Accuses Biden of Being Unaware of His Own Administration’s Plan to Pay Immigrants in Scathing Statement

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) accused Joe Biden of being out of the loop after the president denied his administration is thinking about paying out $450,000 per person to undocumented immigrants separated from their families.

On Wednesday, Biden had a combative exchange with Peter Doocy after the Fox News reporter asked him about a Wall Street Journal article that says the government is thinking about offering millions of dollars to immigrant families to settle lawsuits from the Donald Trump administration’s separation policy. When asked if the compensations might incentivize more illegal immigration, Biden clapped back at the “garbage” report and insisted “That’s not gonna happen.”

Following Biden’s exchange with Doocy, ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero put out a statement insisting the plan is in the works, and Biden is either out of the loop, or he’s “abandoning a core campaign promise” to undo what the Trump administration did.

President Biden may not have been fully briefed about the actions of his very own Justice Department as it carefully deliberated and considered the crimes committed against thousands of families separated from their children as an intentional governmental policy. But if he follows through on what he said, the president is abandoning a core campaign promise to do justice for the thousands of separated families. We respectfully remind President Biden that he called these actions ‘criminal’ in a debate with then-President Trump, and campaigned on remedying and rectifying the lawlessness of the Trump administration. We call on President Biden to right the wrongs of this national tragedy.

