President Joe Biden slammed Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Wednesday over asking about a Wall Street Journal report last week that the Biden administration is considering giving illegal immigrant families who were separated from their children around $450,000 per person.

“About the way, forward, Mr. President,” said Doocy, “as you were leaving for your overseas trip, there were reports that that were surfacing that your administration is planning to pay illegal immigrants who were separated from their parents at the border up to $450,000 each, possibly a million dollars per family. Do you think that might incentivize more people to come over illegally?”

Responding, Biden, who returned to the United States on Tuesday night from a five-day trip to Europe, did not withhold punches.

“If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah,” said the president. “But it’s not true.”

Doocy followed up and asked if what the WSJ published was a “garbage report.”

“Yeah,” replied Biden.

After checking about the $450,000 figure, which Doocy confirmed, Biden said, “That’s not gonna happen.”

Biden’s answers were during a Q&A with reporters following remarks made at the White House, celebrating U.S. approval for kids ages 5 to 11 to receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. In addition to Doocy’s, other questions asked related to Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial election, which Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe lost to Republican Glenn Youngkin.

