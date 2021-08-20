Afghan Baby Seen on Viral Video Lifted by US Marine Over Wall of Kabul Airport Reunited With Father

An Afghan baby who was seen in a viral video being lifted by a U.S. Marine over a barbed-wire wall at the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul has been reunited with their father, a Marine Corps spokesperson told CBS News.

“The baby seen in the video was taken to a medical treatment facility on site and cared for by medical professionals. I can confirm the baby was reunited with their father and is safe at the airport,” Maj. Jim Stenger told CBS News.

The viral video, taken by human rights activist Omar Haidari, shows the baby being handed off to a marine, who took the baby over a wall at Hamad Karzai International Airport with one hand and handed them to a fellow soldier. The video aired on CNN’s New Day.

