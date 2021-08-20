Afghan Baby Seen on Viral Video Lifted by US Marine Over Wall of Kabul Airport Reunited With Father

An Afghan baby who was seen in a viral video being lifted by a U.S. Marine over a barbed-wire wall at the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul has been reunited with their father, a Marine Corps spokesperson told CBS News.

“The baby seen in the video was taken to a medical treatment facility on site and cared for by medical professionals. I can confirm the baby was reunited with their father and is safe at the airport,” Maj. Jim Stenger told CBS News.

The chaos & fear of people is a testament to the international community’s role in AFG’s downfall & their subsequent abandonment of Afghan people. The future for AFG has bn decided for its people without its people’s vote & now they live at the mercy of a terrorist group. #Kabul pic.twitter.com/k4bevc2eHE — Omar Haidari (@OmarHaidari1) August 19, 2021

The viral video, taken by human rights activist Omar Haidari, shows the baby being handed off to a marine, who took the baby over a wall at Hamad Karzai International Airport with one hand and handed them to a fellow soldier. The video aired on CNN’s New Day.

