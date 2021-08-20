The humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, in particular the area near Kabul’s Hamad Karzai Airport, is now in even starker relief as video of a baby being handed to a military official over a concertina-wired wall has gone viral.

The video was captured and tweeted by human rights activist Omar Haidari, and was picked up by CNN and aired repeatedly on New Day Friday morning.

Haidari wrote in the tweet accompanying the video: “The chaos & fear of people is a testament to the international community’s role in AFG’s downfall & their subsequent abandonment of Afghan people. The future for AFG has bn (sic) decided for its people without its people’s vote & now they live at the mercy of a terrorist group.”

This is not the only Afghan infant that is caught up in the maelstrom of chaos and evacuation that started roughly a week ago when the Taliban took over the nation in only 11 days.

CNN’s Clarissa Ward continued her brave reporting from Kabul and explained how a number of other babies have faced perilous circumstances — with some even being thrown over the airport border wall by parents so desperate to find safe passage for their children.

