After Ducking Zuckerberg Fight, Elon Musk Claims He’s Driving to Facebook Founder’s Home In Hopes Of Brawl Breaking Out

Another day, another Nerd War update.

Just as the cage fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk appeared to be called off, Musk reignited the feud with plans to drive to the Facebook CEO’s home Monday night.

The fight, which was declared earlier this summer, had many excited to see the two tech giants duke it out in the octagon. Even UFC President Dana White saw the event’s blockbuster potential and offered to have his organization handle it.

But as the lure of the fight began to grow larger, it appeared Musk’s excitement dwindled. He said that Italy would be hosting the event in the historic Roman Colosseum, a claim later denied by The Ministry of Culture’s Office.

Musk gloated about his training until an “injury” was allegedly going to force him into surgery with months of recovery time.

After weeks of back and forth, and countless set backs, Zuckerberg appeared to call the whole thing off on Sunday night.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote.

“I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

But by Monday afternoon, the shoulder injury that Musk claimed would require a surgery, appeared to have healed and the Tesla CEO took to Twitter to share his Monday night plans of literally showing up at Zuckerberg’s front door in a confrontation reminiscent of the 1960’s book The Outsiders.

Musk taunted the Facebook founder by first tweeting, “Knock, knock … challenge accepted … open the door

@finkd”

Knock, knock … challenge accepted … open the door @finkd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2023

He laid out the grand plan that involved being driven by a Tesla to the location.

“For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house,” Musk wrote.

“Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on!” Musk declared.

For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house. Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2023

“(Zuck thread coming soon about how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something)” Musk mocked in a follow up post.

So the countdown is on — possibly. And the highly anticipated cage fight that was set for an Italian stage, may now be a front lawn throw down in a swanky Palo Alto suburb. That’s if Musk decides to even show up.

