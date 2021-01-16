Alex Jones Accuses Glenn Beck Of Stealing Lines From Matt Drudge

Right-wing conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones on Saturday accused fellow radio host Glenn Beck of stealing infamous one-liners from news mogul Matt Drudge during Beck’s appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“If you look at what they have done to Trump, it’s beyond de-platforming, it’s gulaging (sic),” Jones began. “I noticed that the Kentucky Fried Chicken version of Alex Jones, he looks like Colonel Sanders, Glenn Beck was on my favorite TV show, Tucker Carlson last night.”

The InfoWars host then accused Beck of stealing lines from Drudge and others.

“And he was stealing lines from Matt Drudge, about how it’s an internet ghetto, and how we are being put in internet ghettos. And I’m not mad at Glenn Beck, it’s just that he always steals lines and never says where he got them from,” Jones stated.

While Beck didn’t appear on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s program on Friday night, Beck did appear on Carlson’s show earlier in the week where he mentioned “digital ghettos,” indeed without crediting Drudge.

Notably, Beck’s own publication The Blaze has written about Drudge’s use of the term before.

Watch above.

