Here Are The Executive Orders President-Elect Biden Plans to Sign on Day One

President-elect Joe Biden will “hit the ground running” on his first day at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, signing a series of executive orders to address the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and roll back several initiatives from President Donald Trump’s administration.

CNN’s Arlette Saenz reported on Biden’s plans in a segment with Wolf Blitzer, describing the roughly dozen orders he wants to sign on day one.

Among the reversals of Trump policies: rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and revoking the ban on travel from certain predominately Muslim countries.

“The President-Elect also administering what they’re calling a ‘100 day masking challenge’ and while the president-elect wants to promote mask wearing, he can’t exactly require it across the country, but where he can require it is in federal buildings and interstate travel,” said Saenz.

Other executive orders focused on alleviating the economic troubles from the pandemic will include extending the pause on student loan payments and interest and the restrictions on evictions and foreclosures.

“There will be a number of other executive actions coming in the days and the weeks to follow,” Saenz added, “in addition to some of those legislative priorities that the president-elect is hoping to push through Congress. He’s planning to send an immigration bill to Congress within his first 100 days in office, and you’ll remember earlier this week, he unveiled his $1.9 trillion covid stimulus relief deal that he’s hoping Congress can get to work on very quickly.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

