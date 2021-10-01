Alex Jones Found Liable for Statements Regarding Sandy Hook School Mass Shooting

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his outlet, Infowars, was found liable on Monday in two lawsuits for statements regarding the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting.

HuffPost first reported this development, citing the rulings, which became public on Thursday.

Now that Jones and Infowars has been found liable, “a jury will now be convened to determine how much he will owe the plaintiffs,” according to HuffPost.

Jones falsely said that the mass shooting in Newton, CT – where the shooter killed 26 people, including 20 children, before taking his own life – was a “giant hoax” and “false flag” operation by “crisis actors” who were against the Second Amendment.

Jones has been sued for defamation by nine families of the victims in Texas and Connecticut courts.

According to HuffPost:

In the filings, [Texas District Judge Maya Guerra] Gamble eviscerated Jones and reasoned that default judgments should be ordered because “an escalating series of judicial admonishments, monetary penalties, and non-dispositive sanctions have all been ineffective at deterring the abuse,” caused by Jones’ unwillingness to turn over documents related to the cases, the Texas judge ruled. The ruling — which is often referred to in Texas as a “death penalty sanction” for a party unwilling to comply with court orders — is a rarity in the legal world. Jones, who is now on his seventh lawyer in these cases, had years to provide documentation requested by the court, including internal company emails. … “Furthermore, in considering whether lesser remedies would be effective, this Court has also considered Defendants’ general bad faith approach to litigation, Mr. Jones’ public threats, and Mr. Jones’ professed belief that these proceedings are ‘show trials’,” the court rulings read.

