‘All Options Are On The Table’: DA Says ‘No One Has Been Ruled Out’ to Face Charges in Rust Shooting, Including Alec Baldwin

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said “all options are on the table” and at this point, and “no one has been ruled out” regarding potentially filing charges in the shooting on the Rust film set — including Alec Baldwin.

Carmick-Altwies made the comments at a press conference Wednesday where she was joined by Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who confirmed that the bullet fired from the gun by Baldwin was indeed a live round, and that other suspected live rounds were among the evidence collected from the scene.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza injured in the shoulder, last Thursday when Baldwin fired what he had been told was a “cold gun” — meaning unloaded — by assistant director Dave Halls.

Carmack-Altwies offered her condolences to the victims and thanked Mendoza and the investigators for their hard work. She then spoke about the “prosecutorial perspective,” pledging to hold the investigatory process to “the highest standards.”

“We take the corroborated facts and evidence and connect it to New Mexico law, and we are not at that juncture yet,” she said. “If the facts in evidence and law support charges, then I will initiate prosecution at that time.”

She described herself as a prosecutor who was elected “because I do not make rash decisions and I do not rush to judgment, I rely on facts supported by evidence, cooperative and credible witnesses,” urging everyone to allow the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office “to continue with their quality investigation that is both serious and complex.”

A reporter asked if Baldwin, as both “the man who pulled the trigger and as a producer on the movie,” might face potential criminal charges.

“All options are on the table at this point,” Carmack-Altwies replied. “I’m not commenting on charges, whether they will be filed or not or on whom. So the answer is, we cannot answer that question yet until we complete a more thorough investigation.”

“But there is potential for Alec Baldwin himself to face charges because you have not ruled him out?” the reporter followed up.

“No one has been ruled out at this point,” she emphasized.

“Is Alec Baldwin a person of interest right now?” asked another reporter.

“He’s obviously the person that fired the weapon,” said Mendoza. “We’re going to continue interviewing and getting the facts of his statements and the evidence and the case and possible witnesses or anybody that has any information. So right now he is an active part of this investigation.”

He added that Baldwin would likely be interviewed again, and so far everyone was cooperating by providing statements and interviews.

