Big Ideas. Small Ratings. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

NBCU CEO Cesar Conde

The Aspen Ideas Festival, an annual gathering of political figures and policy experts and advocates, has signed a multi-year exclusive media partnership with NBCUniversal News.

The Festival is put on by the Aspen Institute and features big name speakers from across policy sectors, including health, politics, international affairs, climate, and more.

Poaching the media partner spot from long-time exclusive holder The Atlantic, Aspen’s big events and speakers will now go to NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, and Peacock.

Aspen Institute President and CEO Dan Porterfield said in a statement this “is an exciting opportunity to reimagine what’s possible with the Festival and with public programming across the institute.”

Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCU News Group and an Aspen Institute trustee, said they “look forward to building upon the Aspen Institute’s track record of agenda-setting discussions” which the company can “bring to audiences across our broad portfolio of broadcast and cable programs, as well as our robust digital, streaming and audio platforms.”

Nabbing the big deal conference and its big deal speakers is a Big Deal for NBC, and big move by Cesar Conde.