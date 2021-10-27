Big Ideas. Small Ratings. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER:
NBCU CEO Cesar Conde
The Aspen Ideas Festival, an annual gathering of political figures and policy experts and advocates, has signed a multi-year exclusive media partnership with NBCUniversal News.
The Festival is put on by the Aspen Institute and features big name speakers from across policy sectors, including health, politics, international affairs, climate, and more.
Poaching the media partner spot from long-time exclusive holder The Atlantic, Aspen’s big events and speakers will now go to NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, and Peacock.
Aspen Institute President and CEO Dan Porterfield said in a statement this “is an exciting opportunity to reimagine what’s possible with the Festival and with public programming across the institute.”
Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCU News Group and an Aspen Institute trustee, said they “look forward to building upon the Aspen Institute’s track record of agenda-setting discussions” which the company can “bring to audiences across our broad portfolio of broadcast and cable programs, as well as our robust digital, streaming and audio platforms.”
Nabbing the big deal conference and its big deal speakers is a Big Deal for NBC, and big move by Cesar Conde.
MEDIA LOSER:
Chris Cuomo
Fox News continued to dominate in the cable news ratings Monday, with its morning show Fox & Friends beating every single show on CNN.
Fox & Friends averaged 1.24 million viewers from 6 am to 9 am. From 6 to 7 alone it easily won with 924,000 viewers.
CNN’s highest-rated show Monday was Anderson Cooper 360 with 723,000 viewers total. The network was a distant third overall, especially in primetime, averaging 686,000 total viewers to MSNBC’s 1.56 million and Fox News’ 2.66 million.
Fox & Friends also beat every CNN show in the key 25-54 viewer demographic too. The morning show averaged 221,000 viewers in the demo. CNN’s highest ratings in the demo were at 7 pm, where Erin Burnett OutFront got 159,000.
But failing to even hit 800,000 total viewers isn’t the most grim news on the day. That distinction goes to star CNN host Chris Cuomo, who in the 9pm hour came in with 118k in demo.
With Rachel Maddow hitting 280k, and Sean Hannity pulling 383k, that means Cuomo Prime Time‘s third-place finish was less than half of MSNBC and not even a third of Fox News.
Here is a full breakdown of Monday cable news ratings by show.
