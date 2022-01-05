‘Aloha’: Tulsa Gabbard Announces She’s Joined Jason Miller’s Conservative Platform GETTR

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) announced Wednesday she has officially joined Jason Miller’s conservative social media platform GETTR.

The former Democratic presidential candidate made the announcement on her Twitter page.

“Aloha – opened my account on GETTR,” Gabbard tweeted to her 1.1 million Twitter followers. “Any past posts on GETTR claiming to be me were fake. Now you can hear from me directly.”

Aloha – opened my account on GETTR. Any past posts on GETTR claiming to be me were fake. Now you can hear from me directly. https://t.co/EdpDNYcFKN — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 5, 2022

A post on her GETTR page is an exact copy of her Wednesday tweet.

Gabbard’s presence on GETTR actually predates the site’s founding. Her page on the platform contains posts which mirror those on her Twitter account dating back years — meaning GETTR imported her entire Twitter timeline when she created the account.

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan also created a GETTR account this week after Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was permanently banned on Twitter.

“Just in case shit over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well. Rejoice!” Rogan wrote in his first GETTR post.

Rogan joined the platform after an interview between he and Dr. Robert Malone, a staunch mRNA vaccine critic, was removed by both Twitter and YouTube.

As of Wednesday, Rogan’s account claimed he was nearing 9 million followers on the platform which had previously struggled to gain traction. Meanwhile, Gabbard’s account claims 1.2 million followers.

Of course, gauging how many followers people such as Rogan and Gabbard actually have is tricky. Miller previously confirmed to Mediate that follower counts on GETTR for people such as Rogan use a combination of both Twitter and GETTR followers.

Miller, thus far, has succeeded in attracting people such as Rogan and Gabbard where other conservative platforms, such as Parler, failed to get people to cross the aisle. Neither platform has been able to get former President Donald Trump to join.

Miller welcomed Gabbard to the platform Monday by retweeting his assistant, Kingsley Cortes, who had shared a screenshot of the former Hawaii congresswoman’s account.

Miller used his GETTR account to offer the moderate Democrat a more personal welcome.

“Welcome to #GETTR, Congresswoman @TulsiGabbard! I have always appreciated your fierce defense of your policies, your unwavering commitment to ending forever wars, and your great cover of ‘Imagine’!” Miller wrote. “Thank you for standing up for free speech!”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com