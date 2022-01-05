MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Slams ‘Corrupt Subpoena’ As Jan. 6 Committee Seeks Phone Records

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 has subpoenaed Mike Lindell’s phone records, the CEO of MyPillow told CNBC.

Lindell has come to prominence as one of the most ardent pushers of the false idea that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. He even met with Trump after the election at the White House, where he was seen holding notes that read in part, “martial law if necessary.”

Lindell told CNBC he received a notice from Verizon about the subpoena, which seeks his phone records from November to early January. In response, Lindell filed a motion in federal court in Minneapolis seeking to block the subpoena.

“I wasn’t there on January 6th and yes they did subpoena my phone records but we filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief against the January 6th committee and Verizon to completely invalidate this corrupt subpoena,” he told CNBC.

The Jan. 6 committee has issued a number of subpoenas requesting documents and depositions to high profile figures it believes may have been involved in, or have knowledge of the events surrounding the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. Former Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows has already provided the committee with thousands of documents, including text messages he sent and received on and around Jan. 6. Meadows has since stopped cooperating with the committee and was held in contempt of Congress as a result.

Lindell has been sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion after Lindell claimed without evidence that the company’s voting machines changed votes for Trump into votes for Joe Biden.

