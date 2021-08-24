Fox News aired a plea on Tuesday from an American trapped in Kabul asking the Biden administration to help them leave, saying anyone who attempted to reach the airport was “beaten up” by Taliban fighters and that State Department officials had been largely unresponsive.

“We are stranded at home,” the woman, who went by the assumed name of “Fatima,” said in an early morning interview with Fox & Friends First. “We can’t get to the airport. When we try to get to the airport, we either get beaten up or we are afraid for our lives. For four days — three, four days — we didn’t hear anything from anywhere. And then they’re saying to go to the airport, but we’re not being given clear guidance. They are saying one thing and the next day they come and say something else. So you really exactly don’t know what to do. There is a lot of miscommunication going on. You know, your emails are getting ignored.”

The plea came just a day after White House press secretary Jen Psaki battled Fox News’ Peter Doocy over the issue. “I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded,” Psaki said. “They are not. … We are going to bring them home, and I think that’s important for the American public to hear and understand.”

“Imagine being stranded in the situation like this and not receiving anything for three, four days from U.S. embassy or the State Department,” Fatima added on Tuesday. “I am afraid for my life. … I don’t know, you know, how things are going to go. But I really need — I really need our president to really consider this serious. We are in danger. We are in danger, Mr. President. Please, help us.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com