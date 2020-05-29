Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on Friday denied dropping criminal charges against Derek Chauvin during her tenure as Hennepin County attorney, calling it “absolutely false” and “a lie.”

“The case … was investigated. That investigation continued into a time where I was already sworn into the U.S. Senate. I never declined the case. It was handled and sent to the grand jury by my successor,” Klobuchar said in an interview on MSNBC.

Chauvin, the officer who has been charged with murder in connection with the death of George Floyd, was one of six officers who shot 42-year-old Wayne Reyes in 2006 after Reyes brandished a shotgun. While Klobuchar did have the power to charge the officers with wrongdoing, she said she opted to let the investigation continue until she left office. The case was dropped in 2008 when a grand jury advised against charging Chauvin.

Klobuchar said she regrets the decision. “I have said repeatedly back when I was the county attorney, the cases we had involved with officer-involved shootings went to a grand jury. That was true in every jurisdiction across our state and many jurisdictions across the country. I think that was wrong now. I think it would have been much better if I took the responsibility and looked at the cases and made the decision myself.”

Progressives have largely been critical of Klobuchar for the decision. “Black families in Minneapolis have publicly called Amy Klobuchar a MONSTER for how she railroaded them,” Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King wrote on Twitter Friday. Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman said it was “fairly obvious” Klobuchar was off former Vice President Joe Biden‘s list of potential running mates.

“Let me make this clear. We did not blow off these cases,” Klobuchar insisted. “We brought them to a grand jury, presented the evidence for a potential criminal prosecution, and the grand jury would come back with the decision. That is how we handled the cases.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

