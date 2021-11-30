Charlotte Bennett, one of the women who accused former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) of sexual harassment, is calling for CNN to fire anchor Chris Cuomo. She said that “anything short of firing” lacks “morals and a backbone.”

“Yesterday, we learned just how far Chris Cuomo was willing to go to discredit, silence, and smear women, like me, who came forward to report Governor Cuomo’s sexual misconduct,” Bennett wrote in a statement released on Tuesday.

Bennett referenced transcripts of depositions and text messages released by the New York attorney general’s office on Monday, which appear to show Chris Cuomo used sources to dig up damaging information on his brother’s accusers — Bennett included.

“In addition to scouring the internet for personal information about me, he reached out to his professional network with the hope of intercepting additional allegations against his brother, Governor Cuomo,” Bennett’s statement added.

CNN on Monday said it will conduct a review of the host’s behavior.

“The thousands of pages of additional transcripts and exhibits that were released today by the NY Attorney General deserve a thorough review and consideration,” said the network in a statement issued on Monday. “We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days.”

