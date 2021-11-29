JUST IN: CNN to Conduct ‘Thorough Review’ of Chris Cuomo Documents Released by New York Attorney General

CNN’s Chris Cuomo is under renewed scrutiny this week after the New York attorney general’s office released correspondence detailing the extent of his efforts to help his scandal-ridden brother — former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY). Now his employer said it will conduct a review of the host’s behavior.

“The thousands of pages of additional transcripts and exhibits that were released today by the NY Attorney General deserve a thorough review and consideration,” said the network in a statement issued on Monday. “We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days.”

Cuomo had participated in strategy sessions and acted as an adviser to his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo as allegations of sexual misconduct piled up and eventually forced his resignation. The texts and transcripts released on Monday by the attorney general’s office suggest that the television host’s involvement was deeper than previously thought. In one instance, the CNN host sought “intel” on a soon-to-be-published story about his brother in The New Yorker.

Chris was in direct communication with his brother’s top aide at the time, Melissa DeRosa. “Please let me help with the prep,” he told her at one point.

In another exchange, Cuomo texted DeRosa about a story in the Albany Times-Union in which a sixth accuser came forward against his brother.

“Why didnt you tell him abt potential ATU intv with 6?” he asked.

“I asked u not to say anything until I talked to him,” DeRosa responded.

“That was a day ago,” Cuomo said. “Stop hiding shit.”

