Andrew Yang Concedes NYC Mayoral Race as Rivals Take the Lead

We won’t know who the winner of the New York City Democratic mayoral primary is tonight, but based on the preliminary results, candidate Andrew Yang has already conceded the race.

As of this posting, Eric Adams in the lead, followed by Maya Wiley in second and Kathryn Garcia in third. The city has embraced ranked choice voting for this election.

In his remarks late Tuesday night, Yang told supporters, “You all know I am a numbers guy. I’m someone who traffics in what’s happening by the numbers, and I am not going to be the next mayor of New York City, based upon the numbers that have come in tonight.”

“I am conceding this race,” he said.

Yang added that whoever ultimately wins, “I will be very happy to work with them to help improve the lives of the 8.3 million people who live in our great city.”

You can watch above, via WPIX.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com