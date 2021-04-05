Former U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy speculated on Monday that Hunter Biden could face up to 10 years in prison on felony charges.

“Here are the two big problems,” McCarthy said in a Monday interview with Fox News’ Bill Hemmer. He cited China and other countries where Biden had business dealings as the first issue, saying, “That’s a national security corruption situation as much as it’s a legal situation.”

He said the more significant legal peril stemmed from the revelation that he denied abusing alcohol or drugs on federal paperwork when he purchased a handgun in 2018. “If he’s right that for four years he wasn’t able to keep track of what was going because of his narcotics problems, how does he put on a federal firearms form that he’s not a narcotics addict or user of drugs?” McCarthy opined. “If he lied there, that’s a 10-year felony.”

A report last month that Biden lost track of his gun during a dispute with his former mistress led to scrutiny of the paperwork he filled out when he purchased it. He answered “No” to the question, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”

Biden was discharged from the Navy Reserve in 2013 after testing positive for cocaine. He said in a Sunday interview with 60 Minutes that he has been sober since his most recent marriage — in 2019. He also said he could not remember whether he dropped a laptop off at a Delaware repair shop, which the shop’s owner claimed he did in May 2019.

“Not that I remember at all,” Biden said. “At all. So, we’ll see.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]