Secret Service Reportedly Tried to Get the Paperwork After Hunter Biden Lost His Gun

The Secret Service reportedly attempted to abscond with records related to a gun purchased by Hunter Biden after he lost it in an incident involving his late brother’s widow.

The Oct. 23, 2018 incident allegedly occurred when Hallie Biden — who was romantically involved with Hunter at the time — searched his pickup, parked outside her home in Wilmington, Delaware, due to “suspicions she had,” according to a Delaware State Police report. She found a gun, which she trucked over to a local supermarket, wrapped it in a black shopping bag, and threw it in a trash bin. It was retrieved by a man who routinely rummaged through trash cans in the area, and who returned it several days later.

No charges were filed as a result of the incident. But before the firearm was returned, two sources told Politico, men claiming to be Secret Service agents approached Ron Palmieri, the owner of the store where Hunter purchased the gun, to request the paperwork related to the sale.

Per Politico:

The gun store owner refused to supply the paperwork, suspecting that the Secret Service officers wanted to hide Hunter’s ownership of the missing gun in case it were to be involved in a crime, the two people said. The owner, Ron Palmieri, later turned over the papers to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which oversees federal gun laws.

Neither Hunter nor his father, President Joe Biden, were under Secret Service protection at the time. The Secret Service denied having any record of the incident, but declined to say whether it had “informal” involvement with their security.

A police report detailing the incident said Hunter told police that he used the gun for target practice. Asked whether he had been using drugs or drinking heavily, Hunter allegedly said of Hallie, “Listen, it isn’t like that. I think she believes I was gonna kill myself.”

Hunter at the time was had a romantic relationship with Hallie, the widow of his late brother, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

