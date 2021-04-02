Hunter Biden told CBS News that the laptop at the center of controversy in the 2020 election could “certainly” be his.

Biden made the disclosure in an interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning, part of which aired on Friday. “Certainly, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me,” Biden said.

The MacBook drew controversy in October after former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, purportedly provided its contents to The New York Post. Mac Isaac, the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware, said a man left the water-damaged device at his shop in April 2019, but that he never returned for it. Isaac said he gave the laptop — which came with a sticker from the Beau Biden Foundation — to the FBI in December 2019.

The copy of the computer’s hard drive obtained by The Post contained alleged exchanges between Biden, his business partners, and members of his family. In one, he bewailed reporters asking if he was representing “the f*cking spy chief of China.” He also lamented his ex-wife, who allegedly told her therapist that Biden was “sexually inappropriate” with other women because he talked to them on FaceTime while walking around “naked” smoking “crack.”

Tech companies and some media organizations reacted poorly to the news. Twitter banned The Post from using its platform for 16 days, citing a policy on “hacked materials.” Facebook took measures to “limit” its distribution. The New York Times cited the companies’ position as a reason it avoided giving the issue substantial coverage, arguing, “The nation’s leading social media companies deemed [it] so dubious that they limited access … on their platforms.”

Biden delivered his interview with CBS as part of a promotional tour for his new memoir, Beautiful Things.

