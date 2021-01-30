Approximately fifty right-wing and anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside of the entrance to Dodgers Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles, California, blocking people in cars from receiving their shots, which resulted in the vaccination site having to be temporarily shut down by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Dodger Stadium’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site was shut down Saturday afternoon as about 50 protesters gathered at the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours,” The Los Angles Times reported.

At Dodger’s Stadium this afternoon, police temporarily stopped vaccinations in response to around 40 anti-vaccine protesters at the entrance. pic.twitter.com/gyt0jut3ys — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 30, 2021

Today, anti-vaccination protesters marched to Dodger Stadium, which is currently serving as one of the largest vaccination sites in the nation. LAFD and CORE temporarily closed the gates & paused vaccinations. A long line of cars built up. pic.twitter.com/pwGE1yUcuW — Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) January 30, 2021

Around 2 p.m., the site was closed down due to the demonstrators’ actions. However, the closure didn’t last long; at 3 p.m., according to The Times, the vaccination site re-opened.

