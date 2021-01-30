comScore

Anti-Vaxxers Block People From Getting Covid-19 Vaccine At Dodger Stadium In Los Angeles

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 30th, 2021, 8:33 pm

Samuel Braslow via Twitter

Approximately fifty right-wing and anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside of the entrance to Dodgers Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles, California, blocking people in cars from receiving their shots, which resulted in the vaccination site having to be temporarily shut down by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Dodger Stadium’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site was shut down Saturday afternoon as about 50 protesters gathered at the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours,” The Los Angles Times reported.

Around 2 p.m., the site was closed down due to the demonstrators’ actions. However, the closure didn’t last long; at 3 p.m., according to The Times, the vaccination site re-opened.

