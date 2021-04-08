The attorney for an associate to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) suggested the embattled congressman had reason to be concerned that his client was working with prosecutors to build a case against him.

“I’m sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Fritz Scheller, an attorney to former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, said in an afternoon appearance before reporters.

He delivered the remarks after a brief court hearing for Greenberg, who faces 33 criminal charges that include trafficking a minor, identity theft, and defrauding the federal Paycheck Protection Program. U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Presnell ordered that Greenberg’s trial be moved from June to July, with the assumption that he is working with prosecutors to develop a plea deal.

Greenberg’s public ties with Gaetz extend to 2016, the year Gaetz was elected to Congress and Greenberg was elected tax collector. Gaetz has been a subject of public interest since reports last month indicated he was the subject of a criminal investigation by the Justice Department, which was looking into his relationship with a 17-year-old girl that took place two years ago.

Prosecutors in Greenberg’s case allege that he had a “sugar daddy” relationship with a girl under 18 from May 2017 to November 2017, and observers have widely speculated that prosecutors might ask Greenberg for evidence to build a case against Gaetz.

While Greenberg, 34, is presently married, and Gaetz is engaged, the two previously “shared more than one girlfriend,” Politico claimed in a report this week, citing interviews with friends and associates of the two men.

