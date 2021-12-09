On Thursday, an attorney filed two $100 million lawsuits against the Oxford School District and several Oxford High School employees on behalf of an injured victim in last week’s shooting at the school, where four students were killed and eight others, including a teacher, were injured.

Lawyer Geoffrey Fieger filed the federal lawsuits on behalf of Riley Franz and her younger sister Bella Franz. The sisters were with each other during the shooting.

According to The Detroit Free Press:

Defendants in the suit include the Oxford Community School District, Oxford High Principal Steven Wolf, Superintendent Tim Throne, two unnamed counselors, one unnamed staff member and two unnamed teachers. The lawsuit claims school officials could have taken action to remove Crumbley from school after an educator spotted him searching for ammunition, and again after finding the gruesome note.

A 15-year-old student, Ethan Crumbley, has already been charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm. His parents, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley, face four counts of involuntary manslaughter. The parents were apprehended over the weekend after evading authorities following their indictments being publicized.

According to Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald, Ethan Crumbley exhibited troubling behavior ahead of the shooting. One incident resulted in a meeting between school administrators and Ethan Crumbley and his parents on the morning of the shooting. Although the school told the parents to get counseling for their son within 48 hours, the parents refused to do so and left their son at the school.

