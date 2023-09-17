Awkward: Howard Kurtz Just Outright Asks DeSantis About People Saying He’s ‘Stiff’ or ‘Doesn’t Have Charisma’

Fox News host Howard Kurtz asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday if he should have considered being “warmer” in his campaign to counter media narratives about his charisma.

The press early on in the DeSantis campaign pounced on the idea that people around the governor found him unlikable, after people with groups like The Lincoln Project began making the claim widely. That spread into a general tendency of Democrats, liberals, and members of the press to routinely claim DeSantis is wooden or awkward.

In what was itself an awkward moment on Sunday, Kurtz asked DeSantis about reports and whether the governor thinks “in retrospect” it would have been better to “project a warmer image.”

“Well, I think some of that is manufactured. I mean, let’s just be clear,” DeSantis replied. “I just won the greatest Republican victory in the history of Florida governors elections. We have a lot of very strong support and people appreciate that for sure.”

It got more awkward still when Kurtz asked, “but has your wife suggested, uh…” and trailed off, leaving the rest unspoken but understood to be asking if Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis has suggested the governor be more charismatic.

She, too, was the object of media pouncing, when negative stories about her personality were spread by many of the same partisan sources.

KURTZ: You’ve heard this criticism for months. He’s too stiff. Oh, he’s too awkward. Oh, he doesn’t have the charisma. In retrospect, would it have been better, would it be better now to project a warmer image? DESANTIS: Well, I think some of that is manufactured. I mean, let’s just be clear. I just won the greatest Republican victory in the history of Florida governor’s elections. We have a lot of very strong support and people appreciate that for sure. And so, you know, I think that we do do things where I’m out there, you know, shaking the hands. Because remember, the media said, oh, he’s a Florida guy, he’s not going to go to Iowa and do that. And meanwhile, I’ve done more retail than anybody, and we’ve got to build support. But but I will say. KURTZ: Has your wife suggested, uh … DESANTIS: But well, here’s what I’d say, though. I mean, like, you know, and I think the people that know me know that that there’s a bogus narrative. But there is a seriousness to what we face in this country right now. And when there are people out there that are, say, running fentanyl and all into our country that are that are killing our people, I’m going to be very tough with them. I’m not going to be nice to them. We have people trying to sexualize the curriculum in our elementary schools. I’m going to be tough with those people. I’m not going to be nice to them. And so, you know, you need to show that you have the strength to actually do the job and to stand for people and fight for them because they know it’s not easy.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com