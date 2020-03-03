comScore

So Much For "Aggressively Transparent"

Backlash Erupts After Trump WH Bans Audio, Video Recording of Latest Coronavirus Briefing

By Reed RichardsonMar 3rd, 2020, 8:07 pm

VP Mike Pence Coronavirus Briefing Bans Audio, Video Recording by Press

Five days after the Trump administration promised to be “aggressively transparent” about its response to the coronavirus outbreak, the White House ignited backlash and condemnation after it banned the press from any audio or video recording of its latest briefing on the public health crisis.

The controversial decision came just hours after yet another huge drop in the stock market and after a series of awkward moments on Monday and Tuesday where Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, publicly explained to President Donald Trump that a vaccine for the disease would not be available anytime soon.

Constraining the press to a so-called pen-and-pad briefing quickly stoked criticism online that the Trump administration is more concerned with managing its reputation and avoiding potentially embarrassing footage than rapidly pushing out critical health information to a nervous American public.

