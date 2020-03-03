comScore

SUPER TUESDAY: LIVE UPDATES

David Frum: Bernie Appeals to People ‘Who May Forget to Pay’ Cable Bills, Less Reliable Than Biden Supporters

By Leia IdlibyMar 3rd, 2020, 7:57 pm

David Frum on BBC

David Frum  sparked criticism on Tuesday for comparing Joe Biden supporters to “people who pay their cable bills on the day they arrive” while comparing Bernie Sanders supporters to “people who may forget to pay their cable bill entirely,” later adding, “they’re both equally morally worthy, but the first group is more reliable.”

Many have reacted poorly to Frum’s statement, with several calling attention to his support of the Iraq War, a controversial topic Sanders has recently used against Biden.

Others have faulted Frum for essentially “calling Bernie Sanders supporters poor.” Investigative reporter for Right Wing Watch Jared Holt also stated on Twitter, “Politics makes way more sense when you understand the people at the top have contempt for you.”

Frum has previously argued that “Bernie Can’t Win,” in an Atlantic article, and has taken to Twitter to explain that although he would vote for Sanders if he becomes the Democratic candidate, he would “prefer however to cast a vote for a candidate who might actually remove Trump from office.”

