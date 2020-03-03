David Frum sparked criticism on Tuesday for comparing Joe Biden supporters to “people who pay their cable bills on the day they arrive” while comparing Bernie Sanders supporters to “people who may forget to pay their cable bill entirely,” later adding, “they’re both equally morally worthy, but the first group is more reliable.”

“Joe Biden appeals to people who pay their cable bills on the day they arrive. Bernie Sanders appeals to people who may forget to pay their cable bill entirely…. the first group is more reliable.” David Frum, senior editor at the Atlantic#Newsnight | @davidfrum pic.twitter.com/vrY5E2gjto — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) March 3, 2020

Many have reacted poorly to Frum’s statement, with several calling attention to his support of the Iraq War, a controversial topic Sanders has recently used against Biden.

David Frum appeals to people who like murdering a million Iraqis — Nate Bethea (@inthesedeserts) March 3, 2020

Others have faulted Frum for essentially “calling Bernie Sanders supporters poor.” Investigative reporter for Right Wing Watch Jared Holt also stated on Twitter, “Politics makes way more sense when you understand the people at the top have contempt for you.”

Politics makes way more sense when you understand the people at the top have contempt for you https://t.co/pS5h7GfeQp — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) March 4, 2020

Frum has previously argued that “Bernie Can’t Win,” in an Atlantic article, and has taken to Twitter to explain that although he would vote for Sanders if he becomes the Democratic candidate, he would “prefer however to cast a vote for a candidate who might actually remove Trump from office.”

2) If Sanders does emerge as Democratic nominee, I would vote for him over Trump as a forlorn gesture of protest. I’d prefer however to cast a vote for a candidate who might actually remove Trump from office. — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 27, 2020

