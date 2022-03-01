Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, one of Russia’s few European allies, might have divulged President Vladimir Putin’s next step: an invasion of Moldova.

Putin ordered an all-out invasion of Ukraine last Thursday, which has resulted in innumerable casualties.

The sudden attack followed a months-long buildup of troops, as the world wondered what Putin’s plans were.

According to a map shared on Belarusian TV by Lukashenko, Putin might next attempt to conquer Ukraine’s landlocked neighbor to the south and west.

Moldova achieved independence following the breakup of the Soviet Union. If what Lukashenko showed is accurate, Putin might have eyes to take the capital city of Chișinău — assuming if he succeeds in taking Kyiv.

At today’s security council meeting, Lukashenko showed what looks like an actual invasion map. It shows Ukraine military facilities destroyed by missiles from Belarus, attacks directions (everything agrees except Odessa-Transnistria). Also, Ukraine is divided into 4 sectors. pic.twitter.com/ueqBIFUbyM — Tadeusz Giczan 🇺🇦 (@TadeuszGiczan) March 1, 2022

Chris Pleasance, writing for the Daily Mail, reported:

[The map] detailed Russian lines of attack heading into Ukraine, some of which have materialised in the first few days of the invasion – such as forces storming towards Kyiv from the north, and towards Kherson from Crimea. But they also showed off several attacks that have yet to come to pass – with one even appearing to point from the port city of Odessa into Moldova, suggesting Russia plans to march troops into Ukraine’s neighbour.

Markings on the map seem to indicate attack plans against a number of Ukrainian population centers.

As Pleasance noted, “The map seems to suggest that a force will be sent from the Ukrainian city of Odesa to attack neighboring Moldova, where Russia already has troops.”

With more analysis of the map, The Hill reported, “Some of the Russian lines of attack in the map have already taken place…”

Presumably, other lines could divulge plans for future strikes, including an incursion into Moldova.

