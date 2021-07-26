Biden Announces US to End Combat Mission in Iraq By the End of the Year

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the United States will end its combat mission in Iraq by the end of this year.

The United States will “continue to train, to assist, to help and to deal with ISIS as it arrives,” said Biden. “But we are not going to be by the end of the year in a combat mission.”

Biden made the remarks to reporters while meeting in the Oval Office with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The United States has been in Iraq since 2014, three years after it withdrew from the country following the eight-year war that included the demise of Saddam Hussein.

There are currently 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq.

