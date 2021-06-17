Biden Approval Down 6 Points Since April: Monmouth

President Joe Biden’s approval rating tumbled by six points among registered voters over the last two months, according to a new Monmouth survey.

The number of voters who approve of his job performance fell from 54 percent in April to 48 percent in June, according to the study. However, not all of the voters in the group who switched converted to the president’s opposition. The number who said they disapproved increased just slightly, from 41 percent to 43 percent.

The number of Democrats who said they approved of Biden’s performance fell by nine points, from 95 percent to 86 percent, and by 11 points among independents, from 47 percent to 36 percent. The number of Republicans who said they approved of his performance increased by eight points, from 11 percent to 19 percent.

The April numbers came one month after Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package into law, which could have accounted for a portion of his high rating. It was also three months after he assumed office, while memories of former President Donald Trump were fresh in the public’s mind. The latest numbers come after a period of relatively low activity out of Washington, along with an economy that has been less robust than it was in the early part of the year.

In terms of public opinion, Biden enjoys a slightly higher rating on job performance than Trump at the same point in his term, though his opposition is less intense. A May 2017 Morning Consult poll found 45 percent of registered voters approved of Trump’s job performance, compared to 51 percent who said they disapproved.

Monmouth’s poll included 810 respondents reached by telephone between June 9-14. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

