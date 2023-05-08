Despite a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll showing that President Joe Biden is trailing former President Donald Trump by 7 points in a general election matchup, the president’s campaign is predicting a 2024 victory.

In a salty statement, Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said, “The President’s agenda sent him to the White House in 2020 with more votes than any President in history and helped deliver the best midterm performance since FDR.”

The spokesperson added, “MAGA Republicans and their extreme agenda remain both dangerous and deeply unpopular and threaten our freedoms and the economic progress we have made under Joe Biden. We will continue to focus on earning Americans’ votes, addressing the issues they care most about, and again defying the conventional beltway wisdom to win a second term.”

The defiant statement follows what was an absolutely dismal poll for the incumbent. On top of the dismal numbers in a hypothetical matchup with Trump, Biden’s approval rating clocked in at just 36 percent — an all-time low for the president in the ABC News/Washington Post poll, and a 6 point drop from February, when the survey was last published. RealClearPolitics, which averages all major polls, shows the race to be much tighter, but still gives Trump a 1 point edge over Biden.

