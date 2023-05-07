A stunning new ABC News/Washington Post poll out Sunday contains nothing but bad news for President Joe Biden, and good news for his potential 2024 opponent Donald Trump.

According to the survey, the president trails his predecessor by 7 points in a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup. Respondents were asked whether they would “definitely” vote for Trump or Biden, “probably” vote for Trump or Biden, or vote for someone else or not vote at all. Among those who “definitely” prefer one candidate over the other, Trump leads Biden 36-32. But when those “probably” voting are added to the tally, Trump’s margin balloons to 7 points — as he holds a 45-38 advantage over Biden.

The poll found Biden would fare only slightly better if the Republican nominee were Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). The president is tied with DeSantis 32-32 among those “definitely” backing a particular candidate. But when the “probably” category is added, DeSantis pulls ahead 42-37.

President Biden’s approval numbers, according to the new ABC/Washington Post poll, are nothing short of dismal. Only 36 percent of voters approve of the job the president is doing, compared to 56 percent who do not. The approval number is down 6 points from February, the last time ABC and the Washington Post released a poll, and represents an all-time low for him in that particular survey.

Ominously for Biden, Trump holds a commanding lead on one major issue — the economy. When voters were asked “Who do you think did a better job handling the economy – Donald Trump when he was president, or Joe Biden during his presidency so far?” 54 percent chose Trump, compared to 36 percent who picked Biden.

