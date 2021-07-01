President Joe Biden raised the prospect on Thursday that global warming may have been related to the collapse of a condominium complex in Miami Beach, citing the survivors and families of those affected by the incident.

“Interesting to me — I didn’t raise it — how many of the survivors … talked about the impact of global warming,” Biden told reporters at a press conference in Miami. “They didn’t know, exactly, but they talked about sea levels rising and how — the combination of that and the concern about incoming storms, incoming tropical storms.”

Eighteen people have been confirmed as dead after last week’s collapse of the Champlain Towers South. Another 145 people are still missing. The condo board had been scheduled to begin collecting a $15 million special assessment from residents in July to repair a wide range of structural flaws in the building, which included leaking sewage pipes and decaying concrete.

“I don’t think there is, at this point, any definitive judgment as to why it collapsed, and what can be done to prevent it from happening and whether the [other] buildings may have to be inspected to determine if they have the same problems,” Biden added.

