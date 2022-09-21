Biden Declares at The UN: ‘No Matter Who You Are’ Putin’s Attempt to Destroy Ukraine ‘Should Make Your Blood Run Cold’

President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday and blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin and his brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Biden denounced Putin’s recent threats to use nuclear weapons and accused the Russian military of war crimes, citing mass graves found in formerly Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine in which bodies of civilians appear to have been mutilated and show signs of horrific torture.

“A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, invaded its neighbor, attempted to erase the sovereign state from the map,” Biden began his remarks on the topic.

“Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations charter. No more important than the clear prohibition against countries taking the territory of their neighbor by force. Again, just today, President Putin has made overt nuclear threats against Europe and a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of the nonproliferation regime,” the president continued, adding:

Now Russia is calling, calling up more soldiers to join the fight. And the Kremlin is organizing a sham referendum to try to annex parts of Ukraine. An extremely significant violation of the UN charter. This war should see these outrageous acts for what they are. Putin claims he had to act because Russia was threatened, but no one threatened Russia and no one other than Russia saw a conflict. In fact, we warned it was coming and with many of you, we worked to try to avert it. Putin’s own words make his true purpose unmistakable.

Biden then condemned Putin for attempting to erase the Ukrainian people and end Ukrainian sovereignty over their own land.

“Just before he invaded, Putin asserted, and I quote, ‘Ukraine was created by Russia’ and never had, quote, ‘real statehood.’ And now we see attacks on schools, railway stations, hospitals, one on centers of Ukrainian history and culture,” Biden said.

“In the East, even more horrifying evidence of Russia’s atrocities and war crimes. Mass graves uncovered. Bodies, according to those who excavated those bodies showing signs of torture. This war is about extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state. Plain and simple. And Ukraine’s right to exist as a people,” Biden added.

“Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should make your blood run cold,” Biden argued, hinting at the divisions in the U.S. over support for Ukraine.

“That’s why 141 nations in the General Assembly came together to unequivocally condemn Russia’s war against Ukraine. The United States has martial massive levels of security assistance and humanitarian aid and direct economic support for Ukraine. More than $25 billion today,” Biden added.

Watch the full clip above

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com