Fmr. Trump Spox Claims Fauci Mocked His Own Covid Advice: ‘Laughing Privately At the American Rubes He Was Fooling’

Dr. Anthony Fauci privately mocked the public for following some of his own advice on preventing the spread of Covid-19, a former official in Donald Trump’s administration claimed in a new book.

Former White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern wrote that the infectious disease expert laughed at diners removing their masks at their tables, as well as a recommendation he made that people wear goggles, according to experts published by the New York Post.

“I vividly recall my blood boiling during an infuriating meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, when Fauci laughed about his own goggles comment, making it clear how cynical he was and that he could get people to believe anything,” Morgenstern wrote in Vignettes & Vino: Dinner Table Stories from the Trump White House with Recipes & Cocktail Pairings, which will be released on October 25 by Post Hill Press.

The book connects stories from Morgenstern’s time in the White House with food and drink pairings. Fauci’s pairing is an “opening day burger” and beer, according to the Post.

Fauci made his goggles recommendation in July 2020, approximately when Morgenstern recalled the meeting with the health official.

He told ABC News that people should wear protective eye equipment if they want to feel “complete.”

“Theoretically, you should protect all the mucosal surfaces. So if you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it,” he said, admitting it was not something “universally recommended.”

He also wrote Fauci mocked people wearing masks in restaurants only to remove them and converse once they were seated at their tables.

“He went on to laugh about how ‘ass-backwards’ it was that people entered a restaurant wearing a mask, then sat down and conversed with people without a mask,” he claimed. “Of course, he wasn’t saying things to that effect publicly, just laughing privately at the American rubes he was fooling.”

