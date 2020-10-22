Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said at Thursday evening’s debate with President Donald Trump that “red states” were behind a recent surge of the coronavirus in the United States.

“Take a look at what New York has done in terms of turning the curve down, in terms of the number of people dying,” Biden said. “I don’t look at this in terms of way he does, blue states and red states. They’re all the United States. And look at the states that are having such a spike in the coronavirus. They’re the red states. They’re the states in the Midwest, they’re the states in the Upper Midwest. That is where the spike is occurring significantly. But they’re all Americans. They’re all Americans. And what we have to do is say, wear these masks, number one. Make sure we get the help that the businesses need, the money already been passed to do that. It has been out there since the beginning of the summer, and nothing’s happened.”

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University has shown 16 states this week reporting record-high averages in daily new cases of the coronavirus. Those states include conservative states such as North Dakota, South Dakota, and Montana, but also some purple-to-blue states, including Wisconsin and Illinois.

Watch above via Fox Business.

