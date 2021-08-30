Biden Introduces Former Congressman at FEMA Event Who Quit to Work for Him: My Boy

President Joe Biden introduced a senior adviser who left Congress to work in Biden’s White House as his “boy” at a Monday briefing on Hurricane Ida by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The moment came as Biden kicked off the agency’s virtual briefing. “We’re waiting for a few more people to get on, but we’re going to get started, if that’s OK with you all,” Biden said. “I’m here with my senior adviser and, uh, boy who knows Louisiana very well, man. And New Orleans. Cedric Richmond.”

Richmond represented Louisiana in the United States House from 2011 until stepping down earlier this year to become a senior adviser in the Executive Office of the President. He also served as an early supporter of Biden’s presidential campaign, becoming its national co-chairman in 2019 and playing a key role in the president’s outreach to minority voters.

The FEMA briefing came as Louisiana seeks to cope with Hurricane Ida, which arrived in the state as a category 4 hurricane on Sunday but was downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday. Nonetheless, many people said they were still trapped in their homes by flooding, while power was offline throughout the entire city of New Orleans. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said at Monday’s briefing that he estimated up to 2 million people around the state shared that problem.

