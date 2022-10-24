Biden, Obama Reuniting to Campaign In Pennsylvania To Try and Boost Fetterman In Tight Race: Report

Democrats are putting together a Barack Obama and Joe Biden reunion in an attempt to help boost Pennsylvania Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, according to a new report.

The former president and current president would be campaigning for Senate candidate John Fetterman and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. Fetterman is in the midst of a bitter campaign with Republican nominee Mehmet Oz, while Shapiro is facing Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano.

Fetterman’s race has been one of the most closely watched, with it being one of a handful of races that could determine the majority party in the Senate. Axios, citing a “Democrat with direct knowledge of the trip,” reported on Monday that Biden and Obama are being called in to help matters and they would be campaigning in the state on November 5.

Much attention has been paid to Fetterman’s health since his recent stroke, including from Oz’s own campaign. A CNN poll on Monday found Fetterman leading Oz by five percent in support. An AARP poll shared exclusively with Politico a week before had the two candidates polling within the margin of error against each other.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are already planning on campaigning for Fetterman and Pennsylvania in the state on October 28.

Biden is stepping up his involvement with the midterms. The Washington Post also reported on Monday that the president went to the Democratic National Committee headquarters to give a “pep talk” to staffers.

“Back and forth, with them ahead, us ahead, them ahead, back and forth. The polls have been all over the place,” Biden said last week at the White House about the midterms. “I think that we’re going to see one more shift back to our side in the closing days.”

