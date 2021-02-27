Biden Pushes Back When Univision Anchor Confronts Him Over Migrant Facilities: ‘Much Different’ Than Trump’s Actions

Univision anchor Ilia Calderon pressed President Joe Biden on the use of temporary facilities for unaccompanied minors, and Biden pushed back at the comparison of his administration’s actions to those of the Trump administration.

Calderon interviewed the President and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Friday during their visit to Houston, and asked about the facilities, including a reported plan to open a tent facility in Del Rio.

Calderon: Mr. President, in the five weeks you’ve been in office you have been taking many actions to revert Trump administrations anti-immigration policy. But today the Washington Post reports that your administration has plans to open tentsat delao a town close to the border. Can you confirm that?

President Biden: What I can confirm is right now there’s thousand s of unaccompanied children coming across the border. We’ve been able to play significant number of them in licensed facilities throughout the country, shelters throughout the country.

But what happened is in Texas, they opened up one that was a former one used in the last administration. Our hope and expectation is that won’t stay open for long. And will be able to provide for every kid who comes across the border safely to be housed in a facility that’s licensed, and what we’re trying to do, and have literally hundreds of people doing now, connect them with families in this country. Get them to the families that they came to see or they are looking for. We’ve already connected thousands of them in that way. So that’s our hope is to unite these children with their families while they wait to have a hearing.

Dr. Jill Biden: And this administration is doing it in a humane way. And that’s really important, I mean we want to make sure that those children are safe, get mental health services, they get physical health services, they get education. So we are really concerned about these children.

Calderon: For how long is the administration planning to have the kids in these facilities, not only in tents like you mentioned, but also the other facilities that look like portable containers, or I don’t know how can you call them. But it brings back memories from the kids in cages, and how is it different from that?

President Biden: Well, it’s much different from that in terms of, we have people there helping them, we have people that are in those facilities taken care of them, but my hope is they all are able to get out. All are able to get into licensed facilities and/or be united with family members here in the United States.