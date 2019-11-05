Elizabeth Warren recently responded to criticisms from Joe Biden on Medicare for All by suggesting he’s “running in the wrong presidential primary” and “repeating Republican talking points.”

Biden has responded in a lengthy Medium post tonight that does not mention Warren by name, but it’s very clearly directed at her.

I have fought for the Democratic Party my whole career. That’s not something everyone in this primary can say. https://t.co/JCNqAlbSo0 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2019

The former veep says, “I have fought for the Democratic party my whole career. I know what we stand for, who we stand with and what we believe. And it’s not just policies or issues. It’s in my bones. That’s not something everyone in this primary can say.” (That line may be an indirect swipe at how Warren used to be a Republican, something she was asked about during a CNN town hall.)

Biden argues attacks like these “reflect an angry unyielding viewpoint that has crept into our politics” about attacking people that disagree:

Some call it the “my way or the highway” approach to politics. But it’s worse than that. It’s condescending to the millions of Democrats who have a different view. It’s representative of an elitism that working and middle class people do not share: “We know best; you know nothing”. “If you were only as smart as I am you would agree with me.”

Biden says he stands with “the Democratic party of Barack Obama” and Nancy Pelosi, concluding that Democrats should “stop these kinds of attacks.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]