Biden Says He’s Not Sorry for Calling Trump Racist, Clown, Liar, ‘Putin’s Puppy’ During Debate: ‘Everything I Said Was True’

Several local TV interviewers gave former Vice President Joe Biden a chance to apologize for calling President Donald Trump things like “racist” and “clown” and “liar” and “Putin’s puppy” to his face at Tuesday night’s debate.

On Wednesday, Biden gave a whopping eight interviews to local TV stations in Pennsylvania and Ohio, and in three of those eight, he was asked about some of his testier responses to Trump — and each of them offered him the chance to apologize.

KDKA political editor Jon Delano of Pittsburgh told Biden “As you know he interrupted you more than 70 times. But you did call the president a quote fool, liar, clown, racist, Putin’s puppy, and the worst president America has ever had, and you told him to shut up.”

“Do you regret any of that?” Delano asked.

“No,” Biden replied, without hesitation.

“Why not?” Delano pressed.

“Because everything I said was true,” Biden replied, and that was the end of the subject.

In an interview with WPXI, Biden said, of the debate, “I felt good about the results and kind of embarrassed for the nation, that a sitting president would engage like that.”

“At one point you had to call the president a clown, a liar, do you regret using those words?” Biden was asked, to which he replied “No, not really. I regret being put in the position to have to say them. Because I think it was quite frankly he embarrassed the nation the way he conducted himself. And it seems as though the response in the public is similar.”

Pittsburgh WTAE Action News 4 anchor Shannon Perrine also asked about the comments.

“During the debate you called the president a clown, you told him to shut up, you apologized for that,” Perrine said.

“No, I didn’t apologize for that, Biden corrected.

“Do you regret that reaction, and if the president of the United States can rattle you what do you tell the people of Western Pennsylvania?” Perrine asked.

“He didn’t rattle me,” Biden said. “I was just very simple, straightforward, I said what he was acting like. He was an embarrassment to the United States of America, for the president to act like he did for all that time.”

Watch the clips above via KDKA, WPXI, and WTAE.

