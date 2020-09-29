Former Vice President Joe Biden lashed out at President Donald Trump’s constant interruptions during the first segment of the debate, calling him a “clown” and eventually letting out an exasperated “Will you shut up, man?”

During Tuesday night’s presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, moderator Chris Wallace presided over a chaotic opening segment that saw Trump put out a steady stream of patter as Biden tried to answer questions.

Trump began interrupting in earnest during a chunk on health care, declaring that Biden “just lost the left” by denying he’s in favor of Bernie Sanders’ health care policy.

As Trump continued to interrupt, Biden raised his arms and said “Fols, do you have any idea what this clown’s doing?”

At one point, an exasperated Biden pointed at Trump and said “You picked the wrong guy on the wrong night at the wrong time!”

As the segment progressed, Trump continued to interrupt, and Biden at one point turned and said “Will you shut up, man?”

When Wallace ended the segment, Biden cracked “That was really a productive segment, wasn’t it?”, then turned to Trump and said “Keep yapping, man!”

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

